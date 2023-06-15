FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Renovations continue at Fort Wayne International Airport, with a $70 million expansion of the east terminal that’s expected to be complete in two years.

Spanning 35,000 square feet, the East Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation Project officially began with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. The work is part of Project Gateway, which has recently brought big changes to the airport.

“We are proud of the work accomplished with the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation project, and the beginning of the new FWA passengers are able to enjoy. We are excited to continue the progress with the beginning of the East Terminal Expansion and Renovation project with Clayco. As we continue to move toward completion over the coming years—we are ensuring that we will offer a spectacular gateway to our region and the best possible experience for travelers.” Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports

The expansion also includes relocating all airline gates and passenger boarding bridges to the second level, expansion of the TSA security checkpoint area, relocating the airport restaurant and creating a new frequent flyer lounge, the release said. The airport is also taking measures to increase accessibility, the release said, along with new and improved restrooms, baggage claim, rental car areas and much more.

The expansion is expected to be completed in June of 2025. Learn more about the ongoing project at the airport online.