FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A father remembers his daughter on what would’ve been her 24th birthday Tuesday, still without answers.

17-year-old Alonna Allison lost her life to gun violence on August 29, 2015. She was attending a bonfire when she was shot and killed, hit in the crossfire of a gang shootout. Her Father Leroy Allison and family visited her gravesite Tuesday. He talked about what he wishes he could’ve experienced.

“I would’ve loved to see what kind of woman she’d be at 24. Would she still be playing basketball, would she have any kids, would she be married, you know, I would’ve loved to know those things.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with her death in 2016, but the charges were dropped the next year. At the time, the prosecutor’s office said they had trouble getting witnesses to come forward.

Allison says gun violence will continue to be an issue until people start speaking up.

“If we don’t start speaking up, again I don’t want nobody else to go through this but if you let your kid get away with doing certain things and you don’t direct them on how to tell authorities what happened it can happen to you. That’s probably one of the most hurtful things right there. My community, my people, let me down,” Allison said.

But Allison says his daughter is still by his side. He says he finds subtle reminders of Alonna all over. At the cemetery Tuesday, he found a purple feather, which is Alonna’s favorite color.

“I just found it and I know purple is her favorite color so that’s why I sat it there,” Allison said, “She’s looking down on me letting me know that everything is alright.”

Allison pleads with the community to stop the gun violence and if you see something, say something.

“I don’t think it’s going to get any better until, I hate to say it but until it happens to that particular family. Until they see what it’s like for somebody to say they not gone say nothin, when they know somebody killed they loved one,” Allison said.