7-year-old girl hospitalized after being hit by SUV

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A 7-year-old was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital on Wednesday, after being hit by an SUV.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of North County Road 900 East around 6:30 p.m. following a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to investigating deputies with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the girl rode a scooter from a driveway into the path of a southbound SUV. She was hit by the front driver’s side corner of the vehicle.

The girl was taken a hospital with injuries to her pelvis.

In a release, police identified the driver as 53-year-old Lisa Howard of Warsaw.

The accident remains under investigation.

