Quinn Clapper-Erpelding (right) smiles at an FWPD officer while dropping off goodie bags Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When it comes to birthdays, some 7-year-old girls may want dolls or other types of toys.

However, instead of receiving gifts for her 7th birthday, Quinn Clapper-Erpelding instead wanted to give to the less fortunate.

On Wednesday, Quinn fulfilled her wish as she donated goodie bags to the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD), which will then be given to the homeless and kids in need, according to Quinn’s mother, Jacquelyn.

Brock Hassenzahl, an FWPD patrolman, said it is nice seeing “such a big heart coming from such a young person” who wants to help out the less fortunate.

“It says a lot about her character,” Hassenzahl said.

Quinn reached out for donations for the goodie bags and ended up raising $220.