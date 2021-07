FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a special performance at the second inning stretch of the TinCaps game Wednesday when 7-year-old Zachary sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

Every night for the past year, Zachary – who has Down syndrome and pulmonary hypertension – has been singing the song over FaceTime with his grandparents. On Wednesday, at his first TinCaps game, he had a chance to sing to the stadium.