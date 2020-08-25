7 snakes rescued from house fire

A home at 1013 Nuttman Ave. is shown after a house fire Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An electrical fire damaged a Fort Wayne home Tuesday morning.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just after 7 a.m. to a home at 1013 Nuttman Ave., east of Broadway and Foster Park.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a second floor bedroom. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 11 minutes, according to a report.

Seven pet snakes in the home were rescued, the report said. One adult was able to escape without injuries.

Investigators believe an electrical issue caused the fire, the report said.