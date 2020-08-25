7 snakes rescued from house fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A home at 1013 Nuttman Ave. is shown after a house fire Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An electrical fire damaged a Fort Wayne home Tuesday morning.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just after 7 a.m. to a home at 1013 Nuttman Ave., east of Broadway and Foster Park.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a second floor bedroom. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 11 minutes, according to a report.

Seven pet snakes in the home were rescued, the report said. One adult was able to escape without injuries.

Investigators believe an electrical issue caused the fire, the report said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss