7 snakes rescued from house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An electrical fire damaged a Fort Wayne home Tuesday morning.
Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just after 7 a.m. to a home at 1013 Nuttman Ave., east of Broadway and Foster Park.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a second floor bedroom. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 11 minutes, according to a report.
Seven pet snakes in the home were rescued, the report said. One adult was able to escape without injuries.
Investigators believe an electrical issue caused the fire, the report said.