FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened late Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to the 6500 block of Hackberry Lane around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the home. Two people inside made it out of the house.

A small fire was found in the basement area of the home and firefighters were able to extinguish it immediately, FWFD said. However, multiple cats and a dog died from the smoke.

No one was injured in the fire. The two-story home suffered minor fire and water damage, but moderate smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.