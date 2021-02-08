7 non-profits receive $398K for COVID-19 relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday that $398 thousand will be distributed to seven non-profit organizations to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.

The City’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services received $1.2 million from a special Community Development Block Grant aimed at helping with COVID-19 relief, the press release said. In November, non-profits, faith-based organizations and public agencies that serve low-income residents were invited to apply.

The following organizations will receive funding:

Wellspring will receive $48,569 for the expansion of Food Bank and Wellspring on Wheels. The program will serve an estimated 29,500 people through distributions due to the increased need of food assistance as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amani Family Services will receive $106,811 to aid in immigrant/refugee COVID-19 Relief. The program will help an estimated 300 people by hiring a new case manager to provide services to our immigrant population.

YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne will receive $131,544 to aid in childcare relief. The program is expected to serve more than 700 children in an effort to provide daycare when schools are closed or remote learning is implemented.

Healthier Moms & Babies will receive $41,085 for the Prenatal Home Visitation Program. Roughly 150 families will be served through an extension of the program which will help families that have been impacted by COVID-19.

The League for the Blind & Disabled will receive $20,000 for the Community Living Program. This is expected to help 60 individuals transition from nursing homes back into the community, or diverts them from being placed in one at all.

Health Visions Midwest will receive $25,000 for the Community Outreach & Virtual Programs. The coordinator of this pilot program will connect underserved populations with health services.