NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The family of a historic Noble County farmhouse is being awarded for their efforts to preserve the property.

A family in Wolcottville has operated Plainview Farms for seven generations. The farmstead has a rich history, beginning with its establishment in 1854, Indiana Landmarks said in a release on the history of the property. Three brothers worked on the farm harvesting corn, oats, wheat, and soybeans.

One of the founders’ sons, Frank Myers, gathered stones from the surrounding countryside when he was a child and used them as the foundation to build the house and barn 40 years later.

Frank’s family made the house a home when it was completed in 1923. The inside boasts a ballroom on the third floor, where a piano was lifted in through a window before the home’s completion and still stands today. There are also sterling silver chandeliers that were transported by railroad from Toledo.

Plainview Farms barn with silos (Indiana Landmarks)

Plainview Farms (Indiana Landmarks)

Plainview Farms Longhorns (Indiana Landmarks)

Plainview Farms (Indiana Landmarks)

In the 1920s and ’30s, milk cows inhabited the barn, known as Plainview Dairy. That work evolved over the years and a milking parlor and second silo were added when Myers’ descendants moved in. In 2002, the slim profit margins of dairy farming prompted the family to shift operations, and they now have a herd of Angus and Texas Longhorns.

Today, hay is the primary cash crop, Indiana Landmarks said.

Frank Evers, Myers’ great-grandson, and his wife Evelyn now live in and maintain the farmhouse, where they raised nine children. The release said the family was inspired to name the property Plainview Farms by the lettering on the 1950s Harvestore silo and the surrounding landscape.

For the past 17 years, Evelyn Evers has operated Plainview Playtime, a year-round family daycare and preschool where her grandkids have hands-on lessons through farm chores and caring for animals, along with traditional academics.

At the Indiana State Fair Aug. 3, the Evers family will receive the 2023 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation from Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau.