FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seven people made it out safely during a house fire Sunday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Now, investigators are trying to find the cause of the incident.

Multiple crews with FWFD responded to the scene around 10:43 a.m. at a one-story home in the 4400 block of Lillie Street on the city’s southeast side.

A home on Lillie Street was damaged in a Sunday morning fire.

FWFD arrived less than five minutes after the initial alarm went off, and described finding heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the house. A report from the fire department said the flames were under control by 10:55 a.m.

Neighbors told FWFD two adults and five children had already evacuated the home. No one was reportedly injured, and Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The investigation found the fire had started in the bedroom and spread to the kitchen, living room, and attic space.

Crews found there was heavy damage from the fire and smoke, and moderate water damage.

FWFD noted the smoke detector was working at the time of the fire.

The incident is still under investigation as crews work to determine the cause of the fire.