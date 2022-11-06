INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship.

The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.

Here are the final results:

Class A

1. Carmel H.S.

2. Avon H.S.

3. Fishers H.S.

4. Brownsburg H.S.

5. Castle H.S. – Newburgh

6. Homestead H.S. – Ft. Wayne

7. Goshen H.S.

8. Carroll H.S. – Ft. Wayne

9. Lawrence Central – Indianapolis

10. Center Grove H.S. – Greenwood

Class B

1. Jasper H.S.

2. Northview H.S. – Brazil

3. Greenfield Central H.S.

4. Greenwood H.S.

5. North H.S. – Evansville

6. Concord H.S. – Elkhart

7. Pendleton Heights H.S.

8. North Side H.S. – Ft. Wayne

9. F.J. Reitz H.S. – Evansville

10. Munster H.S.

Class C

1. Edgewood H.S. – Ellettsville

2. NorthWood H.S. – Nappanee

3. Western H.S. – Russiaville

4. Lincoln H.S. – Vincennes

5. Northwestern H.S. – Kokomo (tie)

5. Fairfield H.S. – Goshen (tie)

7. Princeton H.S.

8. Scottsburg H.S.

9. Concordia Lutheran – Ft. Wayne

10. Angola H.S.

Class D

1. Mater Dei H.S. – Evansville

2. Lewis Cass H.S. – Walton

3. Springs Valley H.S. – French Lick

4. Forest Park H.S. – Ferdinand

5. Paoli H.S.

6. Monrovia H.S.

7. Southridge H.S. – Huntingburg

8. Adams Central H.S. – Monroe

9. Orleans H.S.

10. Woodlan H.S. – Woodburn