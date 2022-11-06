INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship.
The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
Here are the final results:
Class A
1. Carmel H.S.
2. Avon H.S.
3. Fishers H.S.
4. Brownsburg H.S.
5. Castle H.S. – Newburgh
6. Homestead H.S. – Ft. Wayne
7. Goshen H.S.
8. Carroll H.S. – Ft. Wayne
9. Lawrence Central – Indianapolis
10. Center Grove H.S. – Greenwood
Class B
1. Jasper H.S.
2. Northview H.S. – Brazil
3. Greenfield Central H.S.
4. Greenwood H.S.
5. North H.S. – Evansville
6. Concord H.S. – Elkhart
7. Pendleton Heights H.S.
8. North Side H.S. – Ft. Wayne
9. F.J. Reitz H.S. – Evansville
10. Munster H.S.
Class C
1. Edgewood H.S. – Ellettsville
2. NorthWood H.S. – Nappanee
3. Western H.S. – Russiaville
4. Lincoln H.S. – Vincennes
5. Northwestern H.S. – Kokomo (tie)
5. Fairfield H.S. – Goshen (tie)
7. Princeton H.S.
8. Scottsburg H.S.
9. Concordia Lutheran – Ft. Wayne
10. Angola H.S.
Class D
1. Mater Dei H.S. – Evansville
2. Lewis Cass H.S. – Walton
3. Springs Valley H.S. – French Lick
4. Forest Park H.S. – Ferdinand
5. Paoli H.S.
6. Monrovia H.S.
7. Southridge H.S. – Huntingburg
8. Adams Central H.S. – Monroe
9. Orleans H.S.
10. Woodlan H.S. – Woodburn