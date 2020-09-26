6th annual FW22 Hike set for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 6th annual FW22 Hike is set for Saturday, October 3rd. The in-person event features at 22-mile hike to help the nonprofit serve veterans in the community.

Vice president of FW22 Tyler Egbert said the walk will follow all guidelines regarding COVID-19. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for everyone.

If you don’t feel comfortable to come out to the in-person event, you can sign up for the virtual walk.

The event not only raises money for FW22, but it raises awareness about veterans committing suicide everyday.

Click here to register and learn more about the event.