LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Bloom Fest is returning for its 6 year to Leo-Cedarville with over 125 local arts and nature vendors.

The festival will feature live music. food trucks, children’s activities and so much more. Bloom Fest is a free event, but parking will cost $5, with half of the proceeds going to Children’s Services of Grabill Missionary Church.

The event will take place on August 12 at Riverside Gardens Park from 10 am to 5 pm. The event is dog friendly and the splash pad will be open at the park for anyone who needs to cool off.

For more information head to Bloom Fest’s website.