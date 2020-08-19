68-year-old dies following motorcycle crash

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A 68-year-old man from Marion died following a motorcycle crash that occurred early Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., the Marion Police Department responded to reports of a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in the 2300 Block of South Western Avenue.

Joyce Lewis, 72, of Noblesville told responding officers that she was traveling southbound on SR 9 and turned into the entrance of Culver’s. Lewis reported that she felt her SUV hit something, but it wasn’t until the car came to a stop that she realized she hit a motorcyclist. Lewis told officers that she never saw the motorcycle before turning into the Culver’s parking lot.

Daniel Clanin, 68, of Marion was driving the motorcycle. Clanin was transported to Marion General Hospital where he died, according to the report.

An autopsy is pending scheduling at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center.

Alcohol is not suspected in the crash.