67-home subdivision planned for southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A southeast side neighborhood could see new life as plans for a new subdivision have been drawn up. Victory Gardens could be home to 67 new houses.

Plans have been submitted to the Department of Planning Services for the residential subdivision that would be built southeast of the intersection of S. Anthony Blvd. and E. Paulding Road if the plan makes its way through the approval process.

According to the plans, Victory Gardens has been designed to replace a field bordered by Parkview Village Apartments and residential streets to the east and south. The new 20-acre neighborhood would have connections to Sundale Drive, Elmdale Drive, Homedale Drive and Lemar Drive.

The west side of the subdivision would include a stub street that would leave the possibility of connecting to future development. The land to the west is labeled as a wetland in the plans and includes another field and wooded areas.

The Victory Gardens plan is expected to be on the agenda for October’s Plan Commission public hearing.