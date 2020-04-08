6,000 without power on Fort Wayne’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thousands are without power on Fort Wayne’s north side.

According to an I&M Power outage map, 6,015 customers are without power in an area from St. Joe Road east to Wheelock Road and Interstate 469 south to Stellhorn Road.

A spokesperson for the utility said a substation on the northeast side of Fort Wayne lost power.

Crews are on the scene and are working on switching to transfer power from other substations.

The outage map said power was expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m., but the spokesperson said I&M does not yet have an estimated time of restoration.