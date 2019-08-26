6-yr-old drafted to Manchester University’s soccer team

Manchester University’s men’s soccer team is getting an adorable new team member. Six-year-old Carson McKee of North Manchester, Indiana got the opportunity to be signed to their team Sunday.

This was apart of the Team IMPACT Draft Celebration. Team IMPACT is a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams to form bonds and connections.

Carson is diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

He will now be able to attend practices, games, team dinners, events, and more.