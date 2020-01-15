6-year-old raises $2k selling cupcakes to aid koalas in Australia

Reed Brown, a six-year-old from Oakwood, Ohio, is raising money for his favorite Australian animal, the koala.

OAKWOOD, Ohio. (WANE) — A six-year-old in Ohio has raised over $2,000 to aid koalas suffering from extensive wildfires in Australia.

Chantelle Brown says her son Reed has an “unbelievable amount of love” for koalas, so when he asked what he could do to help while wildfires swept across the animal’s habitat, he set a goal to raise $100.

According to their Facebook Fundraising page, Reed has raised $2,067 in seven days, and all of that will go to relief in Australia.

The Facebook page says cupcakes are available for $5 per dozen and be bought by messaging the Facebook page or Chantelle Brown directly.