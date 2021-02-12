6-year-old boy shot in hand at Indiana State Police trooper’s home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 6-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday evening after sustaining an “apparent accidental” gunshot wound to his hand at an Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper’s house.

After receiving a call, a trooper called in a report of a gunshot victim at his home while he was on duty, according to ISP. At approximately 6:35 p.m., he and responding troopers arrived at the 4900 block of Oak Knob Run to find the boy injured.

The trooper immediately loaded the boy into his squad car and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the press release. Investigators say the injury appears to be non-life-threatening. He was last classified as in good condition.

Detectives from both the Indiana State Police and the Allen County Police Department responded to the home and to the hospital, and have now assumed a joint investigation of the incident.

Details on what led to the boy being shot have not been released.

This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation.