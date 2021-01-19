6 teens and 1 adult injured in Wabash Co. crash

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Six teenagers and one adult were injured in a two vehicle crash Saturday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department and the Manchester Police Department responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Wabash County Roads 800 North and 300 East.

The preliminary crash investigation by Trooper Dustin Rutledge reports that Johnathan Eberly, 17, of Silver Lake was driving a Chevrolet Suburban westbound on County Road 800 North when it failed to stop at a stop sign at County Road 300 East. The Suburban drove into the path of a southbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The Silverado, driven by Scotty Wilcox, 57, of Urbana hit the Suburban on the passenger’s side. The Suburban roll once coming to rest on its wheels.

Wilcox was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with life threatening injuries. Officers report that he is in stable condition. Eberly was transported to a Fort Wayne with non-life-threatening injuries. He has been treated and released.

Traceson Gearhart, 16, of rural Manchester was a passenger in the Suburban. Officers report that he was partially ejected. He suffered life threatening injuries and had to be revived at the crash scene by first responders. He was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital. At last check he was in stable condition.

Hannah Eberly, 15, of Silver Lake, was also a passenger in the Suburban. She was ejected during the crash. She was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said she has been treated and released.

Three additional passengers in the Suburban, Liam York, 16, of Manchester, Michael Ortiz, 15, of Servia and Lane Stetzel, 15, of rural Manchester were all treated and released from area hospitals.

This is an ongoing investigation. At this time officers said that neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as having contributed to the crash.

Rutledge was assisted at the crash scene by the Chester Fire Department, the Wabash Fire Department, Parkview EMS, the Manchester Police Department, the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department, Master Trooper Bart Stouffer, Senior Trooper A.J. Coffee, Trooper Andrew Baldwin, and Trooper Doug Weaver.