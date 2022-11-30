(WANE) — Local organizations across Indiana recently completed over 40 state-funded public art murals, including six in northeast Indiana.

The Indiana Destination Development Corporation provided the funding by offering a matching grant of up to $5,000.

The organization handed out more than $200,000 in May.

“These public art projects help tell the stories of our local communities in beautiful and enriching ways,” said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

Projects were selected based on location and visibility to Indiana residents and visitors.

The six murals in northeast Indiana include the following:

Bluffton NOW in Bluffton, Indiana

Historic Warren Inc. in Huntington, Indiana

Huntington City-Township Public Library in Huntington, Indiana

Kendallville Main Street in Kendallville, Indiana

Main Street Lagrange in Lagrange, Indiana

Town of Churubusco in Churubusco, Indiana