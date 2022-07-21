FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Six people – one adult and five children – were able to escape a house fire early Thursday morning.

It started shortly after 1 a.m. at a home in the 4400 block of Avondale Drive. An occupant called 911 and said a clothes dryer was on fire and the flames were spreading to the house.

When firefighters got there, smoke was coming from the front of the home. They found a small fire on the first floor that took 8 minutes to get under control.

The house has minor fire, water and smoke damage.