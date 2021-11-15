6 Free Skate Days coming to Headwaters Park Ice Rink this season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This winter season, there will be six Free Skate Days at Headwaters Park Ice Rink thanks to a $5,000 donation from Old National Bank.

The Free Skate Days are for children age 14 and under. For those who don’t have their own skates, rentals are available for $3.

Officials say this was brought back to give everyone the opportunity to be at the rink this season.

“Not everyone has the means to even afford $4 for a skating admission. And when we open up these door, we see a lot of faces that you might not see at the ice skating rink, a lot diversity in the area. So ,it’s something that we try to give back each year, but we need a little support for that,” said Geoff Paddock, executive director of the Headwaters Park Alliance.

Free Skate Days:

Nov. 30

Dec. 14

Jan. 4

Jan. 18

Feb. 1

Feb. 15

During the season there will be COVID-19 precautions in place: social distancing is recommended, face coverings are encouraged, hand sanitizer will be readily available and limited congregating at the concession stand and warming room.

The rink will open for its 19th season on Saturday.