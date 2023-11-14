FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A week after securing a historic 5th term as the mayor of Fort Wayne, Mayor Tom Henry sat down with WANE 15 on Tuesday to discuss his plans for the next four years.

In a wide-ranging discussion, the mayor talked to WANE 15’s Rex Smith about projects and initiatives he’d like to see completed, riverfront development, Fort Wayne City Council having a republican majority, and the future of Chief Steve Reed on the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The mayor also discussed leading a city as his wife Cindy battles pancreatic cancer, his future plans — including if he believes this will be his final term as mayor — and he and his family’s legacy in Fort Wayne.

You can view the full, nearly 20-minute interview in the video above.