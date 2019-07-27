5th annual Rock the Fort Car Show benefits Crime Stoppers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 5th annual Rock the Fort car show will be happening next Saturday, August 3rd. It’s all to benefit Crime Stoppers.

The show will feature dozens of different makes and models of cars, from all different years.

Top 50 awards will be given out, as well as door prizes.







Kids activities will be available, and food for purchase.

Admission is free for spectators. If you’d like to enter your car into the show the day of, it’s $20 per entry.

Rock the Fort Car show is Saturday, August 3rd from 9 a.m., until 3 p.m. at Sweet Cars, on Jefferson Boulevard.

That money will be used toward rewards Crime Stoppers gives out.

Crime Stoppers is a community program to fight against crime. It offers cash rewards and anonymity up to $1,000 to anyone that provides information to the organization that results in an arrest.

Since it’s start, tips through Crime Stoppers of Greater Fort Wayne has resulted in 11,591 arrests and $509,950 has been given out in rewards.

For more information on the organization, click here.