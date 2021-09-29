5th annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run scheduled for Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne is holding its fifth annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run on Sunday at 1 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to help those living in poverty in northeast Indiana. The St. Vincent de Paul Society said it respects the dignity of each individual and offers financial, spiritual and material support with immediate needs such as food, rent, utilities, clothing, furniture and transportation.

In-person registration will take place on Sunday from noon to 12:45 p.m. Bishop Kevin Rhoades and Mayor Tom Henry will be at Parkview Field to send off the walkers on either a 3-mile or 1.25-mile loop through the streets of downtown Fort Wayne. This year’s walk is sponsored by Hall’s Restaurants.

Walkers will receive a free t-shirt for participating. Donations are optional, but the St. Vincent de Paul Society recommends asking friends and family to sponsor participants. To donate or register in advance, click here.

For more information, contact lara@svdpsfw.org or call 260-456-3561