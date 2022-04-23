FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University Fort Wayne and Purdue University Fort Wayne combined forces Saturday by hosting the second annual Campus United 5K to raise money for their respective student relief funds.

Starting at Walb Student Union, the route took participants through campus and along parts of the River Greenway in a route designed to show participants every major building and landmark of the colleges.

“Although IU Fort Wayne and Purdue Fort Wayne are two separate schools on one campus, we are united in our efforts to take care of our students inside and outside the classroom,” said Nick Brand, Purdue Fort Wayne Fitness Center Manager. “College is stressful enough for students, and we want to help ease that where we can.”

The 5k was open to campus faculty, staff, students, alumni and the community as a whole.

The two colleges have previously partnered with the Fort Wayne Running Club, and the Campus United 5K is an official Points Series race.