5K in Columbia City honors veterans and community heroes on Saturday

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Runners gathered in downtown Columbia City on Saturday morning for the Veterans Marathon and Heroes 5K race to honor those in the military and serving the community’s public safety.

This was the 12th year for the race that, according to its press release, draws thousands into the community.

Half of the profits from the race will benefit a local veterans’ organization, 25% will benefit the Columbia City Fire Department and 25% will be used as “seed money” for 2021’s race.

“Just like the marathon highlights different branches of the military each year, our 5K will highlight different heroes in our communities,” said Jo Ann Bird, who spearheaded many of this year’s race activities. “This year we chose the firefighters and the awards will be themed around firefighters.”