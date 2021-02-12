$5k donated to Adams Co. Sheriff’s Dept. for new K-9 officer

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Sunday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Limberlost Post 6236 donated $5,000 to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office K-9 fund to assist the sheriff’s office to replace Kaja who retired at the end of 2020.

The department said the cost to purchase and train a new K-9 is usually around $15,000 which includes the new dog and a 16-weeks training course for the dog and the handler.

“The Adams County Sheriff’s office thanks the VFW for their continued support of our K-9 program. This program is totally funded by donations and grants. There are no tax dollars used to fund this project. It is my intentions to have a new K-9 team up and patrolling the county by the end of 2021,” said the Adams County Sheriff Daniel Mawhorr.

Any businesses or person who would like to donate to the sheriff’s office can donate directly to the sheriff’s office or to the Adams County Community Foundation.

The department said checks can be mailed to: Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 911 W. Peacekeepers Way Decatur, IN 46733 or Adams County Community Foundation C/O Adams County Sheriff K-9 Fund at 102 North 2nd St Decatur, IN 46733.