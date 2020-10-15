FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 59th annual Gem and Mineral Show kicks off Friday at the Allen County Fairgrounds.

The event will hold a number of different venders with gems, minerals, fossils, handcrafted jewelry and more. There will even be demonstrations on lapidary artmaking and bidding on one-of-a-kind pieces at the silent auction.

Tickers are $5 for adults, $1 for students and children under 12 are free with an adult.

Hours:

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Gem and Mineral Show is presented by the Three Rivers Gem and Mineral Society.