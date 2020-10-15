59th annual Gem and Mineral show kicks off Friday

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 59th annual Gem and Mineral Show kicks off Friday at the Allen County Fairgrounds.

The event will hold a number of different venders with gems, minerals, fossils, handcrafted jewelry and more. There will even be demonstrations on lapidary artmaking and bidding on one-of-a-kind pieces at the silent auction.

Tickers are $5 for adults, $1 for students and children under 12 are free with an adult.

Hours:

  • Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Gem and Mineral Show is presented by the Three Rivers Gem and Mineral Society.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss