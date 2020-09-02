59-year-old suicidal man arrested after shots fired

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A Celina Police Officer fired multiple rounds at a suspect after he told his family he was suicidal and had a gun.

The Mercer County Sheriff reports that his office received a 911 call at 3:38 p.m. The caller had indicated that a family member had hung a note on a tree indicating that he was suicidal. He then walked into the woods attached to a property on Indiana Ohio State Line Road in Celina, Ohio, the report says.

Arriving deputies heard gunshots but were unsure if the they were the intended target or if the man was shooting into the air. When back up units from Celina Police Department arrived, the suspect stepped out from behind an abandoned refrigerator with the firearm in his hand, the report says.

According to the report, a Celina Police Officer fired multiple rounds at the suspect.

The sheriff reports that shortly after 8 p.m., the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team located the man in a culvert and were able to remove him from the situation.

The suspect, Rick Bult, 59, is currently being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility.

The sheriff says no one was injured.

This case remains under investigation.