58-year-old man killed in crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 58-year-old man died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Thursday afternoon in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Sheriff reports that at approximately 4:16 p.m. dispatch received a 911 call of an injury crash involving two vehicles on Wabash Rd. and Siegrist Jutte Rd.

Deputies at the scene report finding Dennis Broeker, 58, of Coldwater, Ohio was traveling eastbound on Wabash Rd. and stopped at the stop sign at Siegrist Jutte Rd. Broeker then proceeded into the intersection and into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by Keeshia M Brown, 23. Brown crashed into Broeker causing the vehicle to flip upside down and come to rest in the southeast side ditch.

Brown and Broeker were transported to Mercer Health Hospital in Coldwater.

Broeker was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the report says.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Coldwater EMS, Celina EMS, and Southwest Mercer Fire Department.