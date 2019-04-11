54th Anniversary of Palm Sunday tornado outbreak Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Damage photo from Marion, IN in Grant County as a result of Palm Sunday tornado outbreak. Photo Courtesy: National Weather Service, Northern Indiana [ + - ] Video

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - April 11 was one of the ugliest days weather history. A deadly tornado outbreak occurred in six Midwestern states, where 47 tornadoes caused massive destruction.

Of these 47 tornadoes, 17 were rates as "violent" due to having a rating of F4 or above. One of these F4 tornadoes impacted counties in the WANE 15 viewing area. During the evening hours on April 11, 1965 a tornado formed in Blackford county and continued to the northeast, crossing through Wells, Adams, Mercer (OH), and Van Wert (OH), before coming to an end. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was rated an F4 and it was responsible for 4 deaths. This tornado outbreak is still considered to be the worst in Indiana history.

The F4 rating corresponds to devasting damage that would be caused by winds from 207-260 mph. Since 2007, the National Weather Service has adopted the "Enhanced-Fujita Scale" which set new estimations for the values of the winds speeds at each rating level.

In all, 271 people died in the Palm Sunday tornado outbreak of 1965, which makes it one of the deadliest in United States history. Over 1,500 people were injured. For more on this story, including a local account of the damage, check out a story that we aired four years ago for the 50th anniversary of the event. The link to that story can be found here.