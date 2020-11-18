$50,000 donation given to Heart of the City Mission Foundation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Northeast Development Corp. and North Eastern Group Realty donated $50,000 to the Heart of the City Mission Foundation to help further its mission of breaking the cycle of generational poverty one life at a time.

Normally, the real estate developer puts on a client and employee appreciation Christmas event, but this year they decided to donate the money to charity.

“Instead, recognizing that the year 2020 has given rise to unusual needs and concerns for all Americans — especially those who rely on charitable organizations for support — it was decided to make a significant contribution to a local nonprofit whose mission we support and one that will have a direct impact within our community,” explained North Eastern Group founder Joe Zehr.

Heart of the City Mission Foundation currently serves central Fort Wayne families, the press release said. The organization focuses on providing resources, life skills, mentoring and educational opportunities for financially disadvantaged children, youth, and adults in the heart of the city.

“This helps us more than words can say to keep our programs operating and functioning our primary purpose is to break the cycle of generational poverty and this month will help us do that,” said Timothy Stauffer, chairperson for Heart of the City Mission Foundation.

To learn more about Heart of the City or to tour the facility located on Cass Street, please contact Timothy Stauffer at stauffer.timothy@gmail.com or 260-413-7920.

Find more information about the organization on it’s website.