’50 minutes totally catered to you’: Pure Barre location opening in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The “largest, most established barre franchise” is opening it’s first location in northeast Indiana.

“It’s 50 minutes totally catered to you,” said Blaire Reichenbach, owner of Pure Barre Fort Wayne located at 4716 Illinois Rd.

The musically driven low-impact, high intensity workout uses high repetition movements to fatigue, lengthen and strengthen muscles.

All of the Pure Barre instructors are certified and provide modifications for each and every body type.

“We can provide a lot of different modifications. So, it’s great for people who might have experienced an injury, or just getting back into a fitness routine,” Reichenbach said.

Pop-up event at The Landing (Photo courtesy of Blaire Reichenbach)

Pop-up event at Promenade Park (Photo courtesy of Blaire Reichenbach)

Pop-up event at Utopian Coffee (Photo courtesy of Blaire Reichenbach)

Each class is structured the same beginning with a warmup and weight work before moving to the larger muscle groups where participants will fatigue the thighs, seat, core and end with a “back dance” and stretching to lengthen the muscles.

According to the Pure Barre website, there are four classes offered:

Foundations: An introductory class for anyone who has never taken a Pure Barre class before.

Classic: A 50 minutes class rooted in the classic technique. Attendees will be guided through a series of low-impact, high intensity movements that are designed to strengthen and tone the body.

Pure Empower: A 45 minutes cardio based class that uses ankle and wrist weights as well as a small platform to help drive the heart rate up while remaining low-impact.

Pure Reform: A 50 minutes class that uses resistance tubes and sliders to create resistance to tone and lengthen the muscles.

Classes are offered seven days a week starting at 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., depending on the day. Anyone registered for a class is asked to arrive 20 minutes early to check in, take a tour and complete a liability waiver.

Guests are asked to bring a water bottle and wear pants, leggings or capris and a workout tank or t-shirt, according to the website. Grip socks are required and can be purchased in the studio if needed.

With the new launch of the studio, Reichenbach said there is a deal on memberships: an unlimited number of classes for $99 for the first three months. Other memberships are available and anyone interested in learning about them is asked to call the studio at 260-267-0658.

For Pure Barre’s soft-opening, on May 24-26, members who have already signed up for a membership will have the opportunity to take advantage of a number of VIP classes, retail discounts and a member gift. May 27-30 is for anyone who has not taken a Pure Barre class and wants to try it with a free Foundations class.

Masks are not required at this time, Reichenbach said. However, classes are limited capacity to accommodate social distancing.

For more information, FAQ and more, visit Pure Barre’s website or Pure Barre Fort Wayne’s Facebook page.