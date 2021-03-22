5-year-old meets role model school security guard, firefighter after finishing cancer treatments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The end of a 5-year-old’s cancer treatment was capped with a special celebration – meeting someone he looks up to, figuratively and literally. Marshall Warner reunited with firefighter and school security guard Keith Roddy Monday.

Roddy spends time at Irwin Elementary School helping students, keeping an eye on security cameras and making sure kids and parents are connected in their cars at the end of the day. It was during car duty, waiting to pick up his big sister when Warner noticed Roddy directing traffic.

“Marshall has been around at the school a lot so coming through car line and seeing Mr. Roddy… he just thinks he’s the best,” Abby Warner said. “He is all about all the first responders and so Mr. Rowdy being a firefighter as well, and helping out the school he just thinks that’s the coolest thing.”

Warner’s mom told WANE 15 the five-year-old started emulating Officer Roddy. He took on the responsibility of directing traffic in the family’s driveway.

“That shocked me,” Roddy explained. “I was like wow he paid attention. That brought a smile to my face. He’s a special kid, a really special kid.”

After finishing his cancer treatments, he was given a special moment at the school, helping Officer Roddy with his car duty responsibilities.