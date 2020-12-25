5-year-old delivers letters to veterans in VA hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A five year old in Fort Wayne helped spread a little joy to veterans in the hospital this Christmas.

Tucker Rose and his father started collecting cards and writing letters on Veterans Day this year. The pair also enlisted the help of those in the community and set up a special mailbox to help collect all the cards.

Christmas Eve Tucker and his dad dropped off nearly two hundred cards and letters to veterans and staff at the Fort Wayne VA hospital and the response from veterans and staff they say was priceless

“The nurses were so grateful and the one thing they mentioned is that some of those veterans don’t have any family,” Tucker’s dad Daniel Rose said. “You know they are detached from their family because of their hospitalization and that card maybe that bright spot that they need and if that’s the case mission accomplished.”

Due to the delay in mail the pair believe more cards and letters will be delivered after Christmas.