DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb County Police reportedly gave a driver a citation after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon involving 12 people, five of which were hospitalized.

The investigation found a 2014 Buick Encore was driving eastbound in the 1900 block of CR 48 around 2 p.m. A 2012 Chevrolet Express was slowing down in traffic to turn northbound on CR 19 when the Buick crashed into it at the intersection, pushing the Express into the westbound lane before it came to a stop.

The Express was carrying eight teenage passengers. Five were taken to the hospital for head injuries. The driver, Terron Gillespie, 51, of Toledo reported neck pain.

The driver of the Buick, Austin Renfrow, 25, of Garrett was issued a citation by police, according to the report.

Renfrow reported back pain. The front-seat passenger, Sherrie Renfrew, 45, of Garrett reported stomach pain. Elijah Ruse, 5, of Garrett was in a car seat on the rear passenger side, and reported nose pain.

Both vehicles were totaled.