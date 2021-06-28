5 community input sessions scheduled to discuss future of Allen Co. Public Library

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) is inviting the public to give their input about the future of Allen County Public Library facilities at five community sessions in July.

ACPL has entered into an agreement with Bostwick Design Partnership to guide the library and community through the Facilities Master Plan process. The library said Bostwick’s team members are experts in the areas of library plan development; facility assessments; property assessment and virtual and in-person engagement

Some of the key questions ACPL will answer in this process are:

What services is ACPL not currently offering that you think we should and how might our facilities need to change to offer those services?

Can our current facilities meet our community’s needs? Should we have additional branches? Should some of our existing branches be larger?

What steps should ACPL take with its facilities to meet community needs?

ACPL will be holding a series of Community Sessions July 13-16 for feedback regarding its existing libraries and the kinds of spaces that might better serve children, teens and adults.

“Whether it be comfortable seating, books on lower shelving, additional study rooms, a makerspace, outdoor gardens, laptop computers, a quiet reading room or something totally different, library leadership wants to hear what community members think would make Allen County’s libraries even better than they are now,” ACPL said.

Community Sessions attendees will be able to review and respond to example images of each space type in an interactive open-house format as well as share preferences and other comments directly with members of the Facilities Master Plan team from Bostwick Design Partnership. Light refreshments will also be served.

The Community Sessions will take place on the following dates and times:

July 14 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Main Library Meeting Room AB, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne

July 15 from 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. at the New Haven Branch, 648 Green St, New Haven

July 15 from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Main Library Discovery Center (Genealogy Department), 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne

July 15 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Dupont Branch, 536 E. Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne

July 16 from 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. at the Waynedale Branch, 2200 Lower Huntington Rd, Fort Wayne

For more information, call 260-421-1200, emailing Ask@acpl.info or visiting www.acpl.lib.in.us/acplfmp.