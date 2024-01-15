FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five people are safe following a fire on Fort Wayne’s west side early Monday morning. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Olladale Drive.

The fire started in the attic and was quickly extinguished, according to FWFD. Two adults and three children were able to get out of the home safely before fire crews arrived.

The home suffered moderate fire, water and smoke damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to FWFD. The Red Cross was called in for assistance.