Fort Wayne nursing home reports coronavirus outbreak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A coronavirus outbreak has been confirmed at a Fort Wayne nursing home.

Five residents and one associate at Life Care Center of Fort Wayne have tested positive for COVID-19, WANE 15 has learned. The facility is located at 1649 Spy Run Ave.

In a letter, Life Care said it was working with the Allen County Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Public Health.

Below is a statement from Life Care Executive Director Holly Gentry:

As of April 8, five Life Care Center of Fort Wayne residents and one associate have tested positive for COVID-19.

We are working closely with the Allen County Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Public Health. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, we have been following the latest guidelines, from both state and federal authorities, including the CDC.

Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our residents, nursing staff and other care providers. They are on the front line of this unprecedented outbreak. Our staff is trained in proper use of PPEs and are following all relevant guidelines in infection control. They are putting in heroic efforts to ensure that our patients are receiving the best care.

We’ll continue to provide regular updates to state and local officials, as well as to family members who are concerned about the health and safety of their loved ones. Here are the latest details from our facility:

On Sunday, March 29 a resident was transferred to a local hospital and tested for COVID-19. On Sunday, April 5, we received notification that the test was positive.

Since that time, four additional residents have received a positive test for COVID-19.

All five residents live on our secure memory care unit, which has a dedicated staff.

On April 8, the state strike team visited our facility and tested the remaining residents on our memory care unit; we appreciate their support and await the test results.

In early March, in accordance with CMS guidelines, we instituted a strict No Visitors policy. Only essential personnel are allowed to enter the facility. Each is screened upon arrival and departure, to help curb any further spread of the virus.