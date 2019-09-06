5 people escape burning mobile home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A mobile home is destroyed, after a fire early Friday morning.

It started shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the Ridgebrook Manufactured Home Community. That’s in the 2700 block of W. Washington Center Road.

One adult and four children were inside at the time. They all got out safely, and firefighters were able to rescue a pet.

It took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire under control, but flames had spread throughout the entire home. It has heavy fire, water, and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.