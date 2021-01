FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on Fort Wayne’s north side left five people hurt Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at Fernhill Avenue and Wells Street.

According to police at the scene, a SUV hit a sedan at the intersection, then a semi struck the two vehicles.

Five people were hurt, but none seriously. One person was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, police said.