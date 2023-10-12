FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Employees at five Fort Wayne businesses are teaming up Thursday to pack 40,000 meals and combat hunger in the Hoosier state.

Million Meal Movement was created in Indianapolis in 2007. The movement provides shelf-friendly meals packed with vitamins, minerals, dried vegetables, protein and rice.

Five businesses on Fort Wayne’s north side are packing meals for the cause, including Insurance Management Group (IMG), Paul Davis Restoration, Dupont Family Dentistry, Bushey’s Windows and Doors, and Embassy Wealth Advisors. More than 160 volunteers from those five companies are volunteering from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Diller Family Barn, hosted by IMG’s senior vice president and agency partner.

The meals will be delivered to churches, inner-city schools, and small food banks around Fort Wayne and beyond– as far south as Marion and north toward Angola.

Learn more about the movement and how you can get involved on the website.