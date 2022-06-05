FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Sunday morning that left five pets dead in a home on the city’s northwest side.

Just after 4:15 a.m., the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2500 block of Weststate Court. FWFD said they searched the house and found no residents, but five dogs were inside, dead.

The initial investigation found the fire started in the converted garage on one end of the house. FWFD reported the fire was under control by 4:34 a.m. There was moderate damage from fire and water, and heavy smoke damage.

FWFD noted it was unknown if the smoke detector was working. The fire is still under investigation.