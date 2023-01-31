FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fourth location of Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is coming to southwest Fort Wayne, the chain announced Tuesday.

The restaurant, which has headquarters in Fort Wayne, plans to open “near the end of 2023,” according to a release. A 4,500-square-foot building is planned for the corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, the restaurant announced.

A groundbreaking is planned for sometime this spring.

There are three other locations open in Fort Wayne on Dupont, Maysville and Bluffton roads.