4th annual Peddle, Paddle, and Play set for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday, July 20th you can head out to the rivers to Peddle, Paddle, and Play. It’s a scavenger hunt on land and on water.

“Peddle Paddle and Play is Northeast Indiana Water Trail’s annual fundraiser and community event to get folks out on our rivers to experience this awesome recreational opportunity right in our backyard,” says Kyle Quandt, environmental coordinator for the organization. “Our rivers are so important. That’s why our city was built here. So, getting people out on the rivers is a great way to remind them of the importance of river and water quality.”

The scavenger hunt is about 5 miles on the river. You can choose a kayak or canoe. Or, you can bike along the trails. Whatever you choose, you’ll look for 6 hidden items.

“Once you get those items you write them down and you come back, and you get a ticket to enter into a prize drawing,” says Quandt.

There’s various smaller prizes, but the grand prize is a kayak, a paddle, life jacket, and car carrier.

The event itself only runs for two hours, so it’s perfect for families.

“We’re going to meet at Hop River after we’re done with the scavenger hunt. That’s where we’ll have some area environmental organizations, you can talk with them as we’re preparing everything for the prize drawing. And then right after that Secret Mezzanine is going to be there to play for us,” says Quandt.

Peddle, Paddle, and Play will start at Guldlin Park, 400 Van Buren Street. The cost is $25 for an individual, or $45 for a double.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and the event starts at 10 a.m. All participants need to be back to the home base by noon.

