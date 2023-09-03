FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Next Saturday residents can hit the course and get a chance to win $10,000 at the Matthew 25 Benefit Golf Outing.

Saturday, September 9th everyone is welcome to come join in the fun at the 4th annual golf outing put on by Matthew 25 to raise money to provide quality medical, dental, and specialty care to low-income individuals without health insurance.

“Matthew 25 receives no government funding so events like this are imperative to put on these events,” said Lauren Tosland, director of operations at Matthew 25.

The outing will take place at Chestnut Hills Golf Club. The event is Texas Scramble 4-person style, but individuals are welcome to sign up on their own. The cost is $100 per person, with options to sign up as a team of 4.

Those who sign up will be able to participate in 18 rounds of golf with access to a golf cart, drink tickets, and lunch catered by Chick-fil-A. Those participating in the tournament also get a chance to win $10,000 if they can get a hole-in-one on hole #7 along with participating in a raffle.

For more information and to pre-register for the event head to Matthew 25’s website.