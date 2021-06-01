4th annual Jeep ‘Go Topless Day’ raises $18K for Disabled American Veterans of Allen Co.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The ‘Mild to Wild’ Jeepers of northeast Indiana hosted their fourth annual Jeep ‘Go Topless Day’ two weeks ago to raise money for our heroes, and on Tuesday the group presented a check to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Allen County.

The $18 thousand check was presented at a ceremony that was held at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine on O’Day Road.

The annual fundraiser involves a slow cruise, raffles and food. It is part of a worldwide effort on the third Saturday of May to help support disabled veterans.

“Well we know that they’re in need. Some of them can’t physically do repairs on their homes or their cars or can’t financially afford to do it. So the DAV steps in and takes care of them. They also give them rides to their medical appointments and sometimes that involves going all the way to Indianapolis for things,” said Karen Jeffers, organizer of Jeep ‘Go Topless Day’.

