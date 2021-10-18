4th annual Culinary Queens raises over $151K for Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The fourth annual Culinary Queens event raised $151,600 to support Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana. This year marked the second time the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to go virtual.

Participants in the 2021 Culinary Queens raised funds online by sharing a favorite recipe and competing for tips from donors using social media, email and personal outreach, Easterseals Arc said. Top three fundraisers with a crown presentation Monday:

Jae McGee shared her recipe for Lasagna McGee and finished as top fundraiser by setting a record for highest ever online total for a Culinary Queen with $16,350.

Elaine Bauer, of Umi, shared her recipe for Mom’s Ham Loaf and placed second with $15,730.24, a record for the most funds raised in just one week online

Cindy Verduce shared her recipe for Bloody Mary Shrimp Dip and placed third with $6,775.

“We’re extremely grateful to our Queens and sponsors for supporting the virtual version of Culinary Queens again,” said Donna K. Elbrecht, Easterseals Arc president and CEO. “The funds raised through Culinary Queens each year help us provide essential services for people with disabilities at home, at school, at work and in our community.”

All funds raised through Culinary Queens provide operating support for Easterseals Arc services that help people with disabilities develop life skills for independence, pursue employment and participate in community activities.